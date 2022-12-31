Thugs rob UGX50M from Mobile Money operators

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Seeta in Mukono Municipality are investigating the robbery of Shillings 50 million from mobile money operators at gunpoint on Thursday night. The two mobile money operators, Racheal Babirye and Emmanuel Ssebayiga say that two men armed with an AK 47 intercepted them at Kazinga village along Bweyogerere road in Mukono district as they were driving home in their car UEB O56W after the day’s work in Kireka, Kira Municipality.

“The way these people intercepted us and quickly ransacked our vehicle showed that they had someone who was alerting them about our movements. It wasn’t just a mere robbery roadblock. They came specifically targeting us,” Ssebayiga told Seeta police.

According to Ssebayiga and Babirye, the thugs forcefully pulled out them, picked up the bag containing their money, and vanished with six mobile phones. The duo said their attackers fled the scene in a vehicle registration number UAS 976P.

“The men who intercepted and robbed us were wearing military camouflage. They threatened to shoot us if we hesitated. At first, we thought they were security officers on night operations. We could not suspect that they were robbers,” the couple narrated.

Seeta police have since alerted Mukono, Kira, and Kampala Central Police stations to track the suspects. Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, said that police conducted an operation in the night after being notified by Seeta police.

“Police were alerted and managed to rescue the victims and recover the victim’s vehicle, which had been abandoned without its ignition key. The police are currently searching for the suspects and have forwarded the registration number of their vehicle to the CCTV control room for tracking,” Owoyesigyire said.

The robbery incident comes on the heels of the ongoing investigations into a burglary and theft involving USD 800000 (UGX 3 billion Shillings) from Asian businessman Lee Max at Kololo Courts. The thugs broke into his hotel room and varnished with the money.

URN