Ministry of Works convenes joint meeting to streamline Motor Vehicle Registration

has invited

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Works and Transport will in the coming week meet all key stakeholders in Uganda’s transport sector in a joint meeting aimed at addressing critical issues related to motor vehicle registration.

Vehicle dealers, vehicle clearing agents, and the number plate manufacturer (ITMS), as well as the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) are all expected to attend the joint working session. They will be joined by Gen Edward Katumba-Wamala, Minister of Works and Transport.

The meeting will follow earlier discussions held on 13th April 2026 between the Delight Car Dealers Association and the ministry. At that meeting, used car dealers in particular raised a number of concerns requiring attention to streamline vehicle registration processes in the country.

On issues raised since, William Eripu from the Delight Car Dealers Association commented that the introduction of new number plates is a positive initiative while also pointing out that some gaps have been identified. Some individuals, including alleged agents, are soliciting money and exploiting dealers, while ground personnel are selling number plates informally.

The Commissioner for Transport Regulation and Safety, Winstone Katushabe, confirmed that clearing agents play a significant role in delays by failing to complete required processes and deliberately delaying for financial gain.

Katushabe explained that cases where a vehicle appears to be “stuck” and motorists spend a significant amount of time waiting usually occur due to errors made by car agents, charging unjustified fees or processing incorrect documents. He further recommended using the MVR portal to determine “which agency is currently handling the request”. He also noted that some delays occur due to incorrectly completed customs declarations within clearance processes.

According to Joseph Tumwine, ITMS, since the company expanded its production site in Kyambogo, it currently operates with more than 300 Ugandan employees and produces 2,500 number plate kits per day. The level of localization has already reached 70%, and by the end of the year it will become the first full-cycle number plate production facility in East Africa.

High quality of work and installation tempo

Officials say that, to meet growing demand, ITMS continues to ramp up local manufacturing capacity to ensure that supply keeps pace with the volume of vehicle registrations across Uganda. Kampala is operating with a number of mobile units and 26 stationary installation centers.

Gen. Katumba Wamala reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to improving the system and emphasized the importance of collaboration and transparency.

The current installation rate is 1,200 installations per day, with an actual volume of 7,500 motor vehicles and bodas weekly. As part of the network expansion, new installation centers have recently been opened in Gulu and Fort Portal in addition to the running installations points in Malaba, Mutukula, Jinja, Masaka, Mbarara and Arua.

According to URA officials, delays are caused by car agents who make errors when filling out declarations and mislead clients regarding timelines.

“This year, due to close coordination with the Ministry of Works and Transport and the Motor Vehicle Registration division 85% of new number plates are installed within 24 hours. The key objective is to reach 100% installation within 24 hours from the moment of application. By the end of this year, the motor vehicle fully cleared for installation will be fitted with a number plate on the same day of application.”