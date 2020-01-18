Three Ugandans arrested in Rwanda

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three Ugandans have been arrested in Rwanda. Gordon Tugumisirize, Zabulon Komunda and Marvelous Naturinda residents of Bwaya village in Buramba parish, Kabale District were arrested on Thursday while in Kivuye market in Burera District, Northern Province.

Jasper Twinamatsiko, a relative to the victims says that the three had crossed to Rwanda to sell sorghum in the market before they were arrested by security operatives. Twinamatsiko says that security operatives surrounded the victims and arrested them without any negotiation.

Twinamatisko says that they were informed that the three are being detained at Burera district police headquarters.

Saime Twesigwome, Rubaya Sub County LC3 Chairperson says in the process of arresting the three, five more Ugandans who were also selling sorghum in Kivuye market fled and crossed back to Uganda. Twesigwome says that the victims had crossed to Rwanda through porous borders to trade sorghum because it is currently on a high demand in Rwanda.

Brian Ampeire, Kabale district police commander did not comment on the matter since his mobile phone was switched off by Friday evening.

Many Ugandans have been arrested while others shot to death in Rwanda since the border closure in February 2019.

Early this month, Ernest Agaba, Samuel Arineitwe, Ernest Bangirana, and Ambrose Twesigomwe all residents of Kabale district were deported by Rwandan security authorities after being in detention for seven days. They had crossed into Rwanda to look for a relative who was mentally ill.

In November 2019, Gilbert Beingana, Amos Tibesigwa and Nicholas Tumwesigye, all residents of Ndorwa West County in Kabale district and Ivan Nirinyiyimana and Beatha Nyiramuco, both from Kisoro district were also deported by Rwandan security authorities’ after a week detention. They had crossed smuggled Irish Potatoes and Sorghum.

In the same month, two Ugandan traders, Bosco Tuheirwe and Job Ebyarishanga were shot dead about 1km away from the Mpororo border post in Kamwezi Sub County, Rukiga district while smuggling tobacco.

******

URN