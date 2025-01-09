Three U-17 players named in Uganda Cranes CHAN squad

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three players from Uganda’s Under-17 national team, the Uganda Cubs, have been included in the Uganda Cranes’ provisional squad for the upcoming 2024 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The players—James Bogerere, attacking midfielder Isima Magala, and defensive midfielder Brian Ijara—played a key role in helping the Uganda Cubs secure victory in the 2024 CECAFA U-17 Championship, which also earned them a spot in the 2025 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations.

Uganda Cranes Head Coach Paul Put announced the squad in a press briefing at FUFA Complex in Mengo, Kampala, on Wednesday.

“I believe these players are capable and I wanted to allow them to train and compete at such a level. We have seen players at that age featuring for their senior team. Therefore, this is their chance to come and show their abilities.” Put said after including the three players.

The squad comprises four goalkeepers, twelve defenders, ten midfielders and ten forwards. Goalkeepers include Hannington Ssebwalunyo, Mutwalibi Mugolofa, Joel Mutakubwa, Crispas Kusiima.

Defenders include Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Gideon Odongo, Moses Aliro, Derrick Ndahiro, Enock Walusimbi, Arnold Odong, Rogers Torach, Hillary Mukundane, Walter Ochora, James Begisa Penza, Nicholas Mwere, and Paul Patrick Mbowa.

Midfielders include Joel Sserunjogi, Enock Ssebagala, Ibrahim Thembo, Emmanuel Wasswa, Ronald Ssekiganda, Allan Okello, Saidi Mayanja, Patrick Jonah Kakande, and Isima Magala Mulala.

Forwards include Hakim Kiwanuka, Milton Karisa, Denis Omedi, Jude Ssemugabi, Shafik Nana Kwikiriza, Paul Mucureezi, Isaac Ogwang, Sadat Happy Anaku, and Charles Lwanga.

The team will begin non-residential training on Friday, January 10, running through Sunday, before moving into residential camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisasi on Monday. Coach Put explained that the first three days would be dedicated to assessing the players, with the squad to be reduced to 26 players after that.

“We shall use Friday, Saturday and Sunday to access the players and then have 26 players thereafter. However, the players that will not remain in camp will continue following our programme to make sure they are ever on alert.” He said.

The 2024 CHAN tournament will take place from February 1 to 28, 2025, in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. This will be the Uganda Cranes’ seventh consecutive appearance in the competition, after featuring in the 2011, 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020 editions. However, they have yet to progress beyond the group stage.

So far, 17 countries have qualified for the tournament, including hosts Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and other teams such as Morocco, Guinea, Senegal, Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, Zambia, Angola, and Madagascar.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) recently announced an increase in the prize money for the 2024 CHAN tournament.

The winner will now receive USD 3.5 million, a 75% increase from the previous prize. The total prize pool for the tournament has also been raised to USD 10.4 million, reflecting a 32% increase from previous editions.

