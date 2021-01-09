Three suspected gangsters arrested in Kisenyi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Old Kampala police station is holding three suspected gangsters who are members of old criminal groups that have been terrorizing the business community in Kisenyi-Mengo in Kampala.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire identified the suspects as Katerega Muhammad, Ogutu Bernard and Ngubiri Charles who are alleged members of the commonly known criminal gang groups of Kifesi and Bigali that have been terrorizing Kampala over the years.

Their arrest followed a video clip that has been trending on social media where a mob is seen beating someone dressed in a yellow t-shirt. The group walked from Kisenyi road towards Blue Nakivubo while robbing phones and money from the public.

However, in the video, they met stiff resistance a few meters away as they were approaching the junction of Kafumbe Mukasa road where they were beaten up by members of the public and some consequently undressed.

Police from Old Kampala responded and the three suspects were arrested. Two damaged mobile phones were recovered from them according to police reports.

“We’re still scrutinizing evidence gathered so far, it has emerged that even on Wednesday, the same criminal gangs were mobilized in Kisenyi and given partisan politically inclined t-shirts with intention to cause chaos and mayhem with intentions to rob,” said Owoyesigyire.

The three have been charged of theft vide SD ref 08/06/01/202. Sources at Old Kampala police station have indicated that they are under the command of one Ssentongo, whom police are still hunting down.

Relatedly police say that they have received credible information that there are young people who have offered themselves as gangs for hire. Luke Owoyesigyire says police have intensified operations to crack down on criminally minded groups in Kampala ahead of the general elections on Thursday next week.

“We urge the public to maintain peace, and calm as the country goes to the polls. We categorically call against any mob actions. We also urge citizens seeking electoral leadership to urge their supporters to maintain law and order,” said Owoyesigyire.

Yesterday, security chiefs warned people planning to riot, protest or rob during or after next Thursday’s Presidential anLuke Owoyesigyired Parliamentary elections that they will taste the full wrath of their forces.

URN