Three Mpox cases confirmed in Kabale

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three more cases of Mpox disease have been confirmed in Kabale district.

According to Alfred Besigensi, Kabale District health educator, the cases were confirmed from the sub-county of Buhara. This brings the cumulative number of cases registered in the district to 11.

The other eight previous cases have been confirmed in the sub-counties of Buhara, Maziba Kitumba, Katuna, and Ryakarimira town councils. The first cases were confirmed in the district in October 2024. Besigensi says that the three patients are under isolation at Kamuganguzi Health Centre III and are receiving treatment. He adds that eight patients who had previously tested positive for the disease recovered.

Besigensi calls upon members of the public to adhere to all preventive measures of the disease to reduce its further spread. Besigensi adds that district health authorities have intensified sensitization about the disease to members of the public, transport operators and border areas as one of the ways to prevent it from spreading.

Uganda confirmed the first Mpox case in July 2024. The outbreak was first declared in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mpox (Monkeypox) is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus, presenting symptoms such as a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, and fever.

The virus spreads through contact with infected individuals via touch, kissing, or sexual contact. It can also be transmitted from animals during activities like hunting, skinning, or cooking and through contaminated materials such as sheets, clothing, or needles.

Pregnant individuals can pass the virus to their unborn babies.

****

URN