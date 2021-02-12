Three killed, 14 injured in Mityana-Mubende road accident

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three people have been killed and 14 injured in an accident along the Mityana-Mubende highway. The accident occurred on Friday at Kigalama village in Kassanda district.

According to the police, a speeding taxi, number UBB 423R heading to Mubende from Kampala rammed into a Mercedes Benz trailer number KBK 813S/ ZB9681 which had been parked on the side of the road.

The Wamala regional police spokesperson Rachael Kawala says that the trailer was under repair after it had developed a mechanical problem.

Kawala identified the dead as Fred Abomugisha who was the taxi driver aged 45, Andrew Serugendo a resident of Ndejje in Wakiso district and 40-year-old Fred Tumushabe.

The injured passengers who sustained injuries including broken limbs were rushed to Mityana hospital, some in critical condition.

Kawala has attributed the accident to reckless driving and asked drivers to be cautious while on the road.

The Mityana-Mubende highway has a number of black spots and most accidents are blamed on speeding.

URN