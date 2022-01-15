Saturday , January 15 2022
Lato Milk
Home / Business / Three dead in Hima Cement fire in Kasese

Three dead in Hima Cement fire in Kasese

The Independent January 15, 2022 Business, NEWS Leave a comment

Long range short of the huge fire at the Hima Plant.

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three workers were killed and eight injured when a  fire broke out at the Hima Cement Plant in Kasese at 12.30pm on Saturday.

A team was doing installation works at the light diesel oil tank when the incident happened.

The Hima Cement fire responders with the support of Uganda Police fire brigade and a UPDF team brought the fire under control after about an hour.

Operation at the Hima plan have been stopped as investigations start, and for safety reasons, until they are sure the fire is fully contained.

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved