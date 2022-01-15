Three dead in Hima Cement fire in Kasese

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three workers were killed and eight injured when a fire broke out at the Hima Cement Plant in Kasese at 12.30pm on Saturday.

A team was doing installation works at the light diesel oil tank when the incident happened.

The Hima Cement fire responders with the support of Uganda Police fire brigade and a UPDF team brought the fire under control after about an hour.

Operation at the Hima plan have been stopped as investigations start, and for safety reasons, until they are sure the fire is fully contained.