Three arrested for murder at venue of Bukomansimbi wedding

Bukomansimbi , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Bukomansimbi have arrested three people from the same family in connection to the death of 23-year-old Paul Kibirige at the venue of a traditional wedding. Muhammad Nsubuga, the Southern Regional Police spokesperson, confirmed that the suspects are in custody at Bukomansimbi police station.

Kibirige met his death on Sunday night at the residence of Joseph Musanje Sserwadda, the LC I chairperson of Kyetume-Katoma village, Kibinge sub-county who was giving away his daughter. It is alleged that in the night while residents were partying, Kibirige and his girlfriend only identified as Viola decided to go and make love in the bush.

Unfortunately, someone tipped off Viola’s parents who were also at the function. The furious parents and their son decided to storm the bush and found the couple. Kibirige attempted to run for his life but the girl’s family pursued him and captured him, and reportedly beat him to death.

They carried his body and hid it behind Sserwada’s house where it was found on Monday morning. Sserwadda immediately notified fellow residents and called the police to the scene of the crime. Initially, it had appeared as though Kibirige was killed in a fight with a group of youths over the girl.

However, some residents revealed to the police what had actually transpired. According to Nsubuga, a team of homicide detectives and the canine unit from Sembabule managed to track the suspects and arrested them from their hideout within Bukomansimbi and recovered several exhibits.

He explains police have charged the suspects with murder vide CRB O51/ 2022 adding that they are still waiting for guidance from the resident state attorney on how to proceed with the case.

Nsubuga condemned the incident, saying it was unrealistic to kill Kibirige yet it would be easy to hand him to the local authorities to take legal action.

URN