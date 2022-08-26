Three arrested for assaulting UPDF soldiers in Kanungu

Kanungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) soldiers in Kanungu district. The suspects are Eliah Akyoreka, Sam Nuwamanya and Elias Mugarura, all residents of Kiruruma village, Nyakatunguru parish, Kihihi sub county in Kanungu.

They are alleged to have assaulted three UPDF soldiers on Wednesday. A security officer at Kanungu police station who preferred anonymity says that the three civilians were in one of the bars with three soldiers attached to the UPDF 305 brigade in Mburameizi, Kihihi sub-county.

According to the officer, the suspects developed a misunderstanding with the soldiers for unknown reasons. The misunderstanding resulted in a fight and soldiers were overpowered and beaten.

Gad Rugaaju Ahimbisibwe, Kanungu Deputy Resident District Commissioner says that one of the soldiers is in the intensive care unit in one of the health facilities in Kampala, while the other is admitted at Mbarara referral hospital and another at one of the health facilities in Kanungu.

Rugaaju says that during the fight, the suspects used machetes and clubs to assault the soldiers and are nursing wounds on the head and other body parts. Rugaaju however declined to reveal the names of the injured UPDF soldiers.

Rugaaju says that the district security committee has started investigations into the incident.

