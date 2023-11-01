Third edition of Equity NARO Open attracts 100 golfers

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A huge field of amateur and professional golfers are expected for the third edition of the Equity NARO Open due November 3-4 at the MaryLouise Simkins Memorial Golf Club, in Wakiso District.

“We are expecting close to 100 golfers from various clubs in the country to take part in this year’s edition of the NARO Open.This edition is much bigger and better the course has been tendered well and is in perfect condition ahead of the tournament,” Brian Aldomoro, the chairman of MaryLouise Simkins Memorial Golf Club said at the launch of the tournament on Tuesday.

“We have spiced up the tournament with the professionals playing a round with a prize kitty of 10 million.”

The professionals will play over 18 holes on Friday together with the gross players while the subsidiary will be held on Saturday.

“We are honored to have supported national and community golf and it reasonstes with our customers and ensure they remain healthy,” George Kato, head of Retail Banking, Equity Bank said at the Launch.

The NARO Open is a major event for MaryLouise Simkins Memorial Golf Club and there partnership with Equity Bank has been strong supporting the modest club that is situated in the National Agriculture Research Organisation in Namulonge.

The tournament is sponsored by Equity Bank and co sponsored by Fakruddin Properties, Kacchain Logistics, Crown Beverages, Jasville Lounge.