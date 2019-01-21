THE WEEK: Sh42 million raised for albinos in annual parliament week

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The annual parliament week ended Friday with the Public Parliament debate on the theme “championing accountability to improve service delivery”.

This was the climax of a week-long of activities that started with a fundraising walk aimed at finding funds for construction of a rehabilitation center for the albino community.

In a charity walk attended by people living with albinism, NGOs, politicians and government officials, Shs42.8million shillings was raised this year which will be used to build a hostel, rehab and a medical facility for people living with albinism.

“The project budget requires sh5b. Parliament raised sh72m last year,” Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah urged more people to contribute for works to start as albinos need urgent interventions as they face a lot of stigma in places where they seek services.

Doreen Mawejje Mayanja one of the albinos present said many women have been abandoned by their partners for giving birth to albinos and yet some people treat them inhumanely.

“When we ask for lotion, we are seen as a burden to the nation, but when we get skin lotions, we will be protected from any cancer and we will not be a burden anymore. You know treating cancer is very expensive. Once we are protected, we can be valuable citizens”.

Other activities held include an exhibition to showcase what parliament does, meet an MP Sessions and a public tour of parliament.