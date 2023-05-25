The Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori marathon returns in September

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The second edition of the much-anticipated annual Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon is slated for Saturday, September 2, in the scenic town of Kasese.

The announcement for this year’s marathon was made during a press conference held at Rozaho in Kololo, on May 24th that was preceded by a 3km run/walk in the leafy suburbs of Kololo.

During the presser, event organisers invited runners, athletes and travel enthusiasts alike from all around the globe to take part in this iconic event, which was recently named the “world’s most beautiful half-marathon” by USA Today and described as “amazing” thanks to its beyond imaginable views of snowcapped mountains that are so close to the Equator.

Amos Wekesa from Equator Hikes, one of the organisers of the marathon said that this year’s route has been improved to allow runners to relish the breathtaking beauty of the Kasese region.

“The brand new 42kilometre route is designed to offer runners a view of the Queen Elizabeth National Park, the Equator, two crater lakes and the majestic Rwenzori Mountains. The half-marathon remains unchanged,” he said.

The marathon is tailored to cater to runners of all skill levels. Participants can choose from the 42km full marathon, 21km half-marathon and a 5km fun run.

Each will provide a unique opportunity for individuals to test their limits and enjoy the breathtaking beauty of the Rwenzori Mountain ranges.

The marathon also aims to promote sports tourism, foster healthy lifestyles and nurture a transformative business environment for the local community. The Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon is a celebration of athleticism, adventure, and the natural wonders of Uganda.

Emmy Hashakimana, the Marketing and Innovations Director at Uganda Breweries Ltd, whose Tusker Lite brand is the title sponsor of the marathon said that they are proud to associate with an event whose purpose aligns with theirs.

“As a business, Uganda Breweries strives to transform the lives of the people where we operate. We are glad that in just a year; the impact of the marathon is nothing short of outstanding and that Kasese region has transformed as the marathon allows local businesses to thrive,” he said.

Hashakimana added that Tusker Lite is a brand for people who pioneer lifestyles without limits and keep pushing boundaries, which is the spirit of any marathon runner.

“We shall be there with you as you turn on your Lite and conquer the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon. Registration is through the marathon website; www.mtrwenzori.com,” he said.

Registration is already on and organisers have announced early bird rates of Shs50,000 for East African Community residents and $50 for international runners that are valid until the end of June. From July, the rates will be Shs60,000 for East African community residents and $60 for international runners.

“We are very excited to invite Ugandan and international runners to join us for the 2023 Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon in Kasese. I urge those intending to participate to register early. Entries will close on August 1, or as soon as we reach capacity,” Wekesa said.

Wekesa spoke of the readiness of Kasese to host this year’s marathon and noted that it has transformed the economic fortunes of the town.

Tusker Lite will also be organising a series of engaging activities and activations designed to prepare participants and build excitement for the main event in September.

The brand will collaborate with running clubs, gyms and bars that will bring together running enthusiasts to train and create a buzz within the community, offering opportunities for participants to register for the marathon.

Other esteemed sponsors of the event include Standard Chartered Bank, Hima Cement, UNDP, Coca-Cola & Rwenzori Mineral Water and Rocket Health.