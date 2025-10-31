The smartest way to save for a secure future

COMMENT | SHARON ATWINE | Every year on October 31st, the world marks World Savings Day, a reminder that even small savings can lead to big changes. Many people save by keeping money in a piggy bank or depositing it in a bank account. But did you know that insurance is one of the most effective and disciplined ways to save and grow wealth over time?

Unlike regular savings accounts that offer limited interest and are often prone to withdrawals, insurance-based saving plans encourage long-term commitment and financial discipline. When one takes up an insurance policy, they are not only protecting their loved ones from financial hardship in case of loss but also creating a pool of funds that grows over time. This makes insurance a dual-benefit tool, it safeguards your financial future while helping you accumulate wealth gradually.

One of the most distinctive advantages of insurance as a savings mechanism is its structured nature. With regular premium payments, policyholders cultivate a saving habit that becomes part of their financial routine. Over the years, these small land consistent contributions build up into a substantial amount. Unlike conventional savings, where one might be tempted to dip into funds for day-to-day expenses, insurance creates a form of “Fixed Accounts” accessible only under specific conditions such as maturity, medical emergencies or retirement. This ensures that the savings purpose is preserved.

Furthermore, insurance saving plans accumulate growth through bonuses, dividends or investment-linked returns depending on the policy type. The value of your savings under an insurance plan grows steadily and predictably, making it an excellent choice for individuals seeking both security and growth.

Another advantage lies in the long-term protection it provides though this often depends on the type of policy and the policyholder’s consistency and loyalty in saving. In the event of the policyholder’s death, beneficiaries may receive a guaranteed payout, helping to cover financial obligations such as education, housing, or business continuity. In this way, insurance serves not only as a disciplined saving tool but also as a potential legacy plan that can safeguard the financial wellbeing of future generations.

As we commemorate World Savings Day, it’s important to rethink how we save. While traditional saving remains vital, insurance offers a more strategic and secure way to grow wealth – one that balances protection, discipline and long-term value creation. By choosing insurance as your preferred savings vehicle, you are not just storing money; you are building a future of financial stability, peace of mind and prosperity.

Sharon Atwine | Communications and Marketing – ICEA LION General Insurance Uganda Limited.