The Independent tourism book on sale at Pearl of Africa Expo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lilly Ajarova, the Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has told delegates to the ongoing 2020 Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) that Uganda is full of abundant tourism opportunities characterised by the richest tourism attractions portfolio, best value for money for investors and tourists alike and therefore healthy returns on investment.

“We have the richest and most diverse range of human, natural, cultural, religious and historical attractions complemented by a warm tropical climate, warm people, great accommodations and great food,” she said, adding that Uganda has the “highest concentration of attractions over a smaller geographical area.”

What she put in words for the 200 tourism business leaders from over 20 countries and 4 continents, The Independent Publications Limited has photographed and produced a book ‘Experience Uganda’ that went on sale at the Tourism Expo at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

Andrew M. Mwenda, the managing director for The Independent Publications Limited, the publishers of the Weekly Magazine (The Independent) handed over a copy of ‘Experience Uganda’ a special book showing Uganda’s diverse tourist attractions to Gen. Moses Ali.

“This book ‘Experience Uganda’ has it all. Our hotels, our wild animals, our beautiful flowers, our lakes and rivers, our valleys, our anthills, our beautiful people, everything is in this book,” Mwenda said as he handed a book to Gen Moses Ali.

The Expo was officially opened by Moses Ali, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader of Government Business in Parliament, on behalf of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Ali urged participants to read the book so as to understand more about Uganda’s tourism sector. The book costs $50. The Independent Publications Limited is one of the many companies showcasing their work at POATE.

This is the 5th POATE organized by Uganda Tourism Board in conjunction with the Ministry of Tourism.

The event, which is taking place on the shores of Lake Victoria, has attracted over 57 international hosted buyers, 140 domestic and regional tourism operators as well as international and domestic media.

The expo, is running under the theme, ‘Promoting Intra-Africa Travel’ in a bid to raise awareness about the untapped potential presented by emerging African travel markets.

Key figures on Uganda tourism

✳Forex earnings from tourism have grown by 22% over the last 5 years from $1.31 billion to $1.6 billion an average growth of 4% per year

✳The tourism sector in 2018, contributed Shs 8.3trillion worth of GDP- equivalent of 7.7% of Uganda’s GDP

✳ Tourism created 670,000 jobs in 2018 (6.7% of total employment)- 90% of these jobs in hospitality sector which employs 58% females &77% youths (18-30 years)

✳The 2019 World Economic Forum, Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Index ranked Uganda No.1 most price competitive destination in East Africa, 39th of 140 worldwide.