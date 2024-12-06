The East African Revival – A legacy of transformation or an agent of stagnation?

COMMENT | Gertrude Kamya Othieno | The East African Revival, which swept through Uganda in the 1930s, is often celebrated for its spiritual renewal and moral reformation. Yet, beneath the veneer of unity and salvation lies a more complex legacy. While the Revival brought undeniable benefits, its long-term consequences raise important questions about its impact on Uganda’s development.

One glaring critique of the Revival is its neglect of structural and political issues. By focusing exclusively on personal salvation and repentance, the movement encouraged believers to prioritise heavenly rewards over earthly responsibilities. This apolitical stance still lingers today, with many Ugandans spending endless hours in churches seeking divine intervention instead of engaging in meaningful civic participation. Such a mindset risks perpetuating a culture of passivity, where societal problems remain unresolved while the faithful await miraculous solutions.

The Revival also contributed to cultural displacement, leading to an identity crisis that continues to affect Uganda’s sense of self. Traditional naming systems, languages, and customs were often dismissed as pagan or backwards, eroding indigenous cultural heritage. This loss has not only weakened community cohesion but also created a generational disconnect, as younger Ugandans struggle to reconcile their inherited traditions with an imported Christian identity. The result is a nation grappling with a fractured sense of identity, caught between its roots and the influence of external religious norms.

Economically, the Revival’s emphasis on humility and detachment from material wealth cultivated an overly conservative mindset. While this may have been spiritually enriching, it inadvertently discouraged innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. Over time, Uganda has seen the rise of a society more inclined towards consumption and dependency than creativity and self-sufficiency. This economic conservatism, coupled with the allure of charitable handouts from religious institutions, has stifled the potential for homegrown solutions to local challenges.

Perhaps most troubling are the religious divisions sown by the Revival. While it sought to unify people under the Christian banner, it inadvertently fostered an “us versus them” mentality. Revivalists often demonised those who resisted conversion, creating suspicions and disdain among communities. This polarisation persists, with different denominations viewing each other with mistrust or superiority. Such divisions undermine national cohesion, as faith becomes a tool for exclusion rather than a bridge for understanding.

However, it would be unfair to dismiss the Revival’s positive contributions entirely. It encouraged literacy through Bible study, laid the groundwork for reconciliation, and fostered a moral ethic that inspired countless individuals to live lives of integrity. Yet, these gains must be weighed against the unintended consequences that continue to shape Uganda’s social, cultural, and political landscape.

The East African Revival offers a powerful lesson: while spiritual movements can bring profound personal transformation, they must engage with the realities of the world in which they operate. Faith can not exist in isolation from culture, politics, or economics. For Uganda, the challenge remains to harness the Revival’s legacy of moral renewal while addressing the fractures it left behind. Only then can the nation move from spiritual awakening to holistic development.

Gertrude Kamya Othieno | Political Sociologist in Social Development (Alumna – London School of Economics/Political Science) | Email – gkothieno@gmail.com