Thanksgiving After Defeat: Obua’s unusual response to election loss

Alebtong, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Denis Hamson Obua, the outgoing Ajuri County Member of Parliament and Government Chief Whip, has broken political tradition by responding to electoral defeat with prayer and thanksgiving, even as critics mocked him for losing his seat. Obua lost the Ajuri County parliamentary race by a narrow margin of about 700 votes, polling 15,568 votes in a tense election that saw the Electoral Commission conduct a repeat poll in 18 polling stations.

His opponent, Fred Jalameso, who won the race with 16,336 votes, had earlier accused Obua of election malpractice—claims that heightened political pressure on one of the ruling party’s most senior figures in Parliament. As news of his loss spread, Obua became the subject of public ridicule, with critics questioning how a sitting Government Chief Whip could fail to retain his seat. But instead of retreating from the spotlight, Obua organized a thanksgiving prayer at his home in Ajuri, describing the loss as part of God’s will and an opportunity for reflection.

He announced that while his time in elective politics has ended for now, he will continue serving as the NRM Vice Chairperson for Northern Uganda. “The journey in this season and time for being in elective politics ends here, but I will still serve my party and my country in the capacity of the NRM Vice Chairperson for Northern Uganda.” Addressing the circumstances surrounding the election, Obua said he remains suspicious of what he termed “invisible hands” within and outside the party, but stopped short of naming individuals, insisting that he accepts the outcome.

“You know that in every battle, there are always sacrifices that some commanders make. You have seen from the time the NRA came into power, some fought but did not live to see the light of day. So it is the same.” Obua emphasized that losing the election would not change his relationship with the community, saying all development projects he supported—including schools, health facilities, roads, and an ambulance—will remain for the people.

Political voices from across the divide attended the Thanksgiving. Former Aruu County MP Samuel Odonga Otto described Obua as a disciplined and exceptional leader whose loss should not be mistaken for failure.“He’s a very detailed person, he’s a very organized person, and he is a pusher. Can you imagine in 10 years, we have two secondary schools; one complete, one under construction—but in Ajuri, in five years, you have four secondary schools.”

Despite Obua’s qualities, Odonga Otto—who also lost his seat—warned that the former MP must remain mentally engaged to survive five years outside Parliament.

Odonga Otto said the MP-elect will face significant pressure filling Obua’s shoes, citing the scale of investment and development projects initiated in Ajuri County.

Leading the Thanksgiving service, the Bishop of the Diocese of Lango, Rt. Rev. Prof. Alfred Olwa praised Obua for choosing gratitude over bitterness, describing it as a rare act of political maturity. “Give thanks in all circumstances… Giving thanks does not mean running away from pain, but turning to God to discern the next chapter.”

The Bishop urged the people of Lango to avoid mockery, gossip, and political hostility, reminding them that elections are not a matter of life and death. “Elections are not do-or-die. We must accept leadership, respect one another, and continue working together.”

“Let us put energy in unity, in working together, in blessing one another and wishing each other well,” he urged, adding, “For those who are serving, we bless you and wish you to continue to work hard and unite the people, because working hard blesses the nation. For those who have not been allowed to lead, this is not the end. No defeat is final.”

Despite speculation about a possible political comeback in 2031, Obua dismissed the talk, saying the focus should now be on supporting the newly elected leader of Ajuri County. “On the question of 2031, we shall cross that bridge when we get there. For now, let us wish the new leader good luck.”

****

URN