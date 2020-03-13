Technical instructors petition Education Ministry over salary discrepancies

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Instructors in Technical schools across the country have petitioned the Education and Sports Ministry over salary discrepancies.

Effective last year, government enhanced the salaries of teachers and staff in educational institutions under the additional funding of Shillings 185 billion that was announced by the Public Service Ministry.

The changes saw the salary of instructors in Technical School raise to Shillings 1.2 million per month at entry.

However, to the disappointment of the instructors some local governments are still paying them using the old salary scale which they say is illegal and unfair as they are all also entitled to the enhancement.

Ahmed Kasibante, an Instructor at Ahmed Seguya Technical Institute says the payment of instructors is a total mess with different local governments using varied scales.

He notes that while some local governments have already implemented the salary increment others have adamantly refused and keep on giving lame excuses.

Emmanuel Omonyi, a tutor at Kabasanda Technical Institute says when some of them seek explanation from their respective local governments they are questioned whether they are also scientists.

Claire Wambi Mutoni, another tutor says it is absurd for government to announce salary increment and some lower officials refuse to implement it.

Mutoni notes that all their efforts to correct the mess seem not to be working which has left them with no option but petitioning the Education and Sports Ministry for intervention.

Herbert Kiguli, the Commissioner in Charge of Human Resource Management in the Education Ministry notes that the instructors have all the right to demand their money as they are entitled to it.

He says the Ministry is aware of the said discrepancies and will take up the matter.

Kiguli also notes that if government approved the salary enhancement it means that the money is available and must be given to the intended beneficiaries.

