Team assembled to fight bird strikes at Entebbe

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Committee on Wildlife Hazard Management is finally in place to spearhead the fight against bird hazards at Entebbe International Airport and other aerodromes.

The committee, a brainchild of the Ministry of Works and Transport and the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) is aimed at analyzing wildlife hazard challenges at aerodromes and undertaking research and development.

It is also charged with reviewing the effectiveness of mitigation measures in place and generally improving aviation safety.

The committee is established under the Civil Aviation (Aerodromes) Regulations, 2022, and, according to UCAA, as a key step in Uganda’s proactive efforts to mitigate wildlife-related risks to aviation safety, especially the threat of bird strikes, among others.

Uganda CAA Board Chairman, Justice Steven Kavuma noted that the increasing frequency of wildlife strikes, particularly bird strikes, poses a significant challenge to aviation safety not only for Uganda, but across the globe.

“This is one area of aviation safety where proactive and collaborative management can make a real and lasting difference,” said Karuma, while representing the minister of Works Gen Katumba Wamala.

Uganda has hundreds of bird species, and millions of birds fly all over the Ugandan skies, but Entebbe Airport is most affected due to its proximity to beaches and fish landing sites. Entebbe is also situated near a bird sanctuary and on migratory paths, leading to frequent bird strikes.

“The formation of this National Committee is both timely and necessary. It signals a decisive step forward in the Government of Uganda’s commitment to systematically address the risks posed by wildlife around airports and in airspace,” Kavuma said, adding that the committee brought together the “essential minds” from the aviation industry, Makerere University, environmental science, wildlife, airport management and government agencies.

Fred Bamwesiga, the Director General of Uganda CAA and Chairperson of the Committee, emphasized the importance of a coordinated, data-driven approach in managing threats such as bird strikes, which remain a serious global and local challenge.

“This committee is not simply a formality; it is a working body with a clear mandate, measurable outcomes, and accountability to the aviation industry,” Bamwesigye said.

The members of the Committee also include Justice Kavuma and seventeen others.

Bird strikes can cause engine damage, flight delays, and increased maintenance costs, which not only increase the operational costs for airlines and the authority, but also affects the passenger experience too.

Uganda Airlines, with its hub at Entebbe, has recorded 21 bird strikes as of June 2024, and in December 2022, a Uganda Airlines flight was forced to return to ground after a bird strike, marking the third such incident in 40 days.

UCAA and Uganda Airlines have been sensitizing communities in Entebbe, specifically the fishing communities, on waste management and other practices that do not encourage birds to flock to the areas.

URN