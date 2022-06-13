Teachers abandon Mahango seed school

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Teachers have abandoned Mahango seed secondary school in Mahango sub county, Kasese district compelling parents to withdraw their children. Teacher absenteeism has also led to the collapse of the Advanced level section in the school.

The enrolment of the school has since gone down to 120 learners currently from more than 700 in 2018. Both parents and students are worried that the absenteeism of teachers is likely to hamper the general performance of the school and learners.

Authorities attribute the absenteeism of teachers to the lack of accommodation and the remoteness of the sub-county. Others say the poor school structures have also pushed many teachers away.

Nuuhu Matovu Mugabi, the head teacher of Mahango seed secondary school says that they have not registered any students in Advanced Level since 2019 because many parents are not pleased with the services.

He explains that some teachers could have unceremoniously abandoned the profession, something that must be ascertained and the replacements made urgently.

Mugabi adds that even the number of students who registered for UNEB in O-level this year has reduced from 183 to 34. He says the school management has engaged authorities in the district to compel the teachers to return to duty or action be taken against them.

Jeremiah Bwanandeke, the LCV councilor of Mahango sub-county says that the issue of teacher absenteeism at the only government secondary school in the sub county has been presented to higher offices for redress.

He says that many parents in the sub-county cannot afford to pay fees in private schools and that means many parents would withdraw their children and engage them in domestic work.

Enos Muhindo, an O-level parent at the school asks the district education department to find an alternative place for their children at least until the end of the year.

Eunice Kabugho, a student at the school says they are faced with a lot of uncertainty whether they will be able to compete favorably like all other students in other schools.

The learner added that they have not had most of the classes since the second term began.

George Mainja, the Kasese District Education Officer-DEO, says that teachers who abandoned the school have been ordered to return or else they will be scrapped off the payroll.

*****

URN