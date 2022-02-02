Teacher arrested for defiling 8 year old girl

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A primary school teacher in Hoima is in police custody for aggravated defilement. George Obiga 36, who is attached to Mother Claudia Primary school in Rwenkobe cell, Hoima West division is accused of defiling an eight-year-old pupil.

Obiga reportedly sneaked into the minor’s home in Rwenkobe cell on January 27, 2022, while her parents were away and defiled her. Residents heard the minor screaming for help and rushed to see what was happening, only to find Obita red-handed defiling the minor.

He managed to escape but residents pursued him until they apprehended him. They handed him over to Hoima City central police station where he is locked up for aggravated defilement. Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Spokesperson says that the suspect will appear in court once their investigations are complete.

Hakiza has warned parents to desist from leaving their daughters unattended too. This is the second case of aggravated defilement being registered in the Albertine region within one week. Last week, Kikuube police arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly defiling an 8-year-old girl.

The suspect was identified as Milton Sunday, a resident of Nyairongo village in Kaseeta Parish, Kabwoya sub-county. He reportedly raided the victim’s home in the absence of her parents and convinced her to follow him to the nearby bush where he defiled her.

Residents heard the minor screaming for help and rushed to find out what was happening only to find the suspect live in action.

