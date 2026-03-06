Tayebwa defends loyalty to NRM, says 15 years of service proves commitment

Mubende, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has pushed back against critics within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) who have questioned his loyalty to the party.

He says his 15 years of service and repeated election victories for the NRM demonstrate his loyalty to the party.

Tayebwa formerly belonged to the opposition Forum For Democratic Change (FDC) party before crossing to the NRM. He said his 15 years of service and election wins for the NRM show his loyalty to the ruling party.

Soon after meeting with NRM leaders from Mubende District at his home in Kigo, Makindye Ssebagabbo Municipality, Kampala, on March 4, 2026, Tayebwa told reporters that his years of service and election record should end doubts about his commitment to NRM.

“Some people say, ‘But Tayebwa, you have just come from the opposition. How come you are guiding people to follow the party position?” he said. “ I have been in NRM for 15 years. You want me to be a mugole for how long?”

Using a metaphor drawn from marriage customs, Tayebwa added: “If you have a wife for 15 years, do you still call her a mugole? Mwagala nsoke nobe? Do you want me to divorce the party first?”

The Deputy Speaker pointed to his electoral track record in Ruhinda North County as proof of his loyalty and political strength within the ruling party.

He said he was elected unopposed in 2016, won more than 90 percent of the vote in the 2021 general elections, and again faced no challenger in the 2026 polls.

“Three times delivering for the party, and you still call me mugole?” Tayebwa asked. His remarks come at a sensitive moment within the NRM, as internal debates intensify ahead of the election of parliamentary leadership in the upcoming 12th Parliament.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) endorsed incumbent Speaker Anita Among and Tayebwa to retain their positions when the new Parliament convenes.

The endorsement signals the ruling party’s preference for continuity and stability following the January 2026 general elections.

Tayebwa also defended how he has presided over parliamentary business, insisting he remains impartial while performing his constitutional role, but cannot ignore the political realities that brought him to office. “When I am in the Chair, I am neutral, that is my duty,” Tayebwa said.

“But I was sponsored by a certain party. Why else would the party struggle to sponsor me and the opposition struggle to sponsor theirs?”

He, however, noted that the decisions in the Chair must ultimately serve the broader national interest.

“I ask myself: Does this facilitate government business or cripple it? Because when government business is crippled, it is not President Museveni who suffers, it is ordinary Ugandans.”

Under Article 82 of the 1995 Constitution, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker are elected by Members of Parliament and are expected to preside impartially over legislative proceedings.

Tayebwa urged NRM MPS to respect internal party positions, warning that public disagreements could weaken the party’s legislative agenda.

“For party members, I hope they follow the party position. There are many positions within Parliament and within the party,” he said. Tayebwa also dismissed critics who argue that the leadership of Parliament should be determined by legal expertise. “Running a House is not just about being one of the best lawyers or a good debater,” he said.

He noted that parliamentary leaders often face public criticism regardless of their actions. “The same people praising former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah used to ridicule him. The same people attacked Rebecca Kadaga; now they are using her.”

He added that social media applause should not be mistaken for effective leadership. “If you want to be popular on social media, just grab a microphone, abuse the President, add his wife and son, then people will say you make sense. But if that is the script you want to bring into Parliament… I am sorry.”

Tayebwa advised that internal disputes within the ruling party should be handled quietly rather than through public confrontations.

“The good thing is NRM has set a very good precedent on how we move,” he said. “If one goes wrong, there are mechanisms to handle it. Once we go behind closed doors, we shall resolve this.”

He expressed confidence that, despite emerging rival ambitions, the ruling party would ultimately determine the leadership of Parliament. “I have a very strong conviction that it is NRM that is going to produce a Speaker and a Deputy Speaker.”

Parliament, expected to be sworn in around May 2026, will be tasked with handling major legislative priorities, including economic recovery policies, infrastructure investments, and public service reforms.

