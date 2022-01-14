Tanzanian president warns ministers over leakage of confidential gov’t documents

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | Xinhua | Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Thursday warned ministers and other senior government officials over what she described as leakage of confidential government documents.

“Leakage of confidential government documents to the public could affect the performance of the government,” said President Hassan when she addressed ministers and deputy ministers in the capital Dodoma.

The head of state expressed worries over the tidal wave leakages of confidential government documents to the social media, saying that “leakage of confidential documents to the public has now become like a disease.”

She directed the ministers and their assistants to plug loopholes that were being used to leak the confidential government documents.

“Leakage of confidential government documents is unacceptable and it should be controlled,” said President Hassan.

