Tanzanian president allocates land to East African business body for building headquarters

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | Xinhua | The East African Business Council (EABC) has applauded Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan for allocating three hectares of land for building its headquarters in the East African nation’s northern city of Arusha, the EABC said in a statement late Friday.

Hassan on Friday handed over to EABC CEO John Kalisa a title deed for a plot of land covering three hectares situated at Mateves in Arusha free of charge.

“The plot of land will enable East African Business Council to build its headquarters in Arusha, which is also the headquarters of the East African Community (EAC),” said the statement.

The building of the EABC headquarters will go a long way in enabling the EABC to execute its mandate as the voice of the private sector in East Africa and driving the vision of a borderless East Africa for business and investment, said the statement.

According to the statement, the EABC’s mission is to advocate for a conducive business environment and promote sustainable private sector-driven growth in the EAC region.

The statement said the EABC was deeply committed to partnering with the government of Tanzania in boosting intra-EAC trade, industrialization, investments, and job creation.