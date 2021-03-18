Tanzania, Uganda and Africa mourns death of Magufuli

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | THE INDEPENDENT | After weeks of speculation about the state of his health, the Tanzania government on Wednesday night announced the death of the country’s 5th President, Dr John Pombe Magufuli.

Vice President President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who constitutionally is supposed to take over the reigns of power, made the announcement on Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) television.

Although Vice President Suluhu said Magufuli had been hospitalized at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute since March 6 and died at Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam of heart problems that he has lived with for the past decade, the opposition say he had actually passed on days earlier, and government was managing the transition.

Magufuli, much loved in Tanzania by the ordinary citizens for his fight against corruption, and pushing development projects and services across the country, was however abroad criticized for his skeptical stand on the COVID-19 pandemic.

TBC switched from regular broadcasting this morning to showing images of Tanzanians weeping for their President on the streets of Dar es Salaam.

Uganda’s Minister of Works and former Army Commander Gen Katumba Wamala and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization were among the first to condole the people of Tanzania.

“Deepest condolences to the people and government of Tanzania on the passing of President John Magufuli. Our thoughts are with his family as well as the nation at this difficult time,” said Dr Tedros.

Gen Katumba said, ” Sleep well, Mr. President. Condolences to all the people of Tanzania, family, and friends of Magufuli.!

Bristish PM Boris Johnson said, “ I’m sorry to hear that Magufuli President of Tanzania, has passed away. My thoughts are with his loved ones and the people of Tanzania.” The head of the African Development Bank Akinwumi A. Adesina also mourned Magufuli. “I am terribly saddened by the passing away of my very dear friend and brother, President John Magufuli of Tanzania. A very committed leader. He worked tirelessly for the development of Tanzania. I will greatly miss you and your drive and passion for Africa’s development,” said Adesina.

TBC said there would be 14 days of national mourning and flags will fly at half-mast.

The final days

Magufuli, 61, Africa’s most prominent coronavirus skeptic had not been seen in public since February 27, leading to speculation that he was very ill and admitted in Nairobi hospital, being treated after contracting COVID-19.

Prime Minister Majaliwa in a speech after Friday prayers however dismissed the claims. “Tanzanians should be at peace. Your president is around, thanks for voting strongly for him recently. He is healthy, working hard, planning for the country. To spread rumors that he is sick is just an outcome of hate.”

Should Magufuli be gravely ill as is reported, the constitution states that the Vice President takes charge. That, in this case would be 61-year-old Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan.