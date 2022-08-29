Tanzania sees good progress in population and housing census

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | Xinhua | At least 86.4 percent of Tanzanians had been counted by Saturday in the ongoing National Population and Housing Census that started Aug. 23, an official said Sunday.

Seif Kuchengo, the coordinator of the National Population and Housing Census from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said the census exercise was going on well.

“There is no Tanzanian that will not be counted,” Kuchengo said in the national capital of Dodoma.

He said although the census was planned to last seven days from Aug. 23, those that will not be counted in the seven days will be counted after the seven days scheduled to end on Aug. 29.

After the seven days, special phone numbers will be released to enable those that have not been counted to call relevant authorities for counting.

Addressing the nation Monday night ahead of the National Population and Housing Census, President Samia Suluhu Hassan urged all Tanzanians to show up during the census to enable the country to have appropriate statistics which can help in planning for development.

“Better data will help our country to plan for better lives and accountability,” she reiterated.

President Hassan said preliminary results of the census will be announced in October.

The last population census was conducted in Tanzania in 2012. ■