Tanzania launches first-ever explosives plant

New plant to support mining industry and promote value addition

DAR ES SALAAM | Xinhua | Tanzanian Minister for Minerals Anthony Mavunde on Sunday inaugurated the country’s first-ever explosives manufacturing plant, as part of broader efforts to promote value addition and support the growth of industries serving strategic sectors such as mining.

Mavunde said the commissioning of Solar Nitrochemicals Limited in Kisarawe district, Coast Region, will significantly enhance mining operations across the country.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to maintaining a secure and conducive environment for investors, recognizing their contribution to revenue generation and job creation for Tanzanians.

Tanzania’s annual demand for explosives stands at 26,000 tonnes and 10 million pieces, Mavunde noted.

The new facility is projected to produce 22,000 tonnes and 15 million pieces of explosives annually, a capacity expected to substantially reduce imports and boost exports to neighboring countries, he said. ■