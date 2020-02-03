Tale of Ssezibwa falls where tourists, traditional believers go to seek blessings

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ssezibwa falls on Ssezibwa river is located about 3km off the Kampala-Jinja highway at Kayanja trading center in Buikwe district. The river flows from the wetlands between Lake Victoria into Lake Kyoga in Kayunga District.

According to one of the falls tour guide Janet Kajumba, the place is so important in Buganda kingdom since it is believed to be the origin where king (Kabaka) derives one of his title Ssabalongo which literally means head of all twine fathers.

Legendary tales has it that Ssezibwa was born of a woman called Nakangu Tebatesa, wife of Nsubuga Ssebwato. The mythical around the place is that Nakangu gave birth to two twine rivers of which the older one (Wasswa) was named Ssezibwa and the young one (Kato) named River Mubeya in Nyenga.

The place has a number of caves where traditional worshipers spend time praying and calling cultural spirits for blessings. The place management charges shillings 5000 per individual as entrance. Up the caves, they have also planted a nice bamboo forest where people go for a two hours walk. One is charged shillings 25, 000 for the walk.

URN