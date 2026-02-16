Sydney ordination highlights growing spiritual bridge between Australia and Uganda

Sydney, Australia | THE INDEPENDENT | The ordination of Lawrence Zimbe at St Brendan’s Church in Annandale has underscored a growing religious and diplomatic bridge between Australia and Uganda.

The Most Rev. Danny Meagher presided over the ceremony, which drew a capacity crowd, including 15 priests and 10 seminarians. Among the officials in attendance was Susan Tiisa Mugwanya, head of tourism at the Uganda Mission in Australia, representing the Uganda High Commissioner.

The event highlighted the strengthening ties between the archdioceses of Sydney and Kampala. While the ordination marked a personal milestone for Zimbe, it also served as a focal point for promoting Uganda’s burgeoning Christian tourism sector.

Faith-based travel to the East African nation is increasingly structured around the annual June 3 Martyrs’ Day pilgrimage. The event at Namugongo, which drew a visit from Pope Francis in 2015, commemorates 19th-century converts who were executed for their faith. The site now attracts more than 2 million pilgrims annually.

Mugwanya’s presence in Sydney signalled a strategic push to invite Australian Catholics to experience what she described as a living pilgrimage. Beyond the Namugongo shrine, the route includes Rubaga Cathedral, the Uganda Martyrs Museum and various retreats near the source of the Nile at Lake Victoria.

For Australian seminarians, the connection offers a form of spiritual immersion that transcends traditional studies. One pilgrim noted that the encounter with Uganda’s public and youthful faith served to strengthen their own vocation.

Uganda has invested significantly in infrastructure to support this influx of global visitors. Recent upgrades include the modernization of Entebbe International Airport and expanded international routes for Uganda Airlines.

The growth of the sector also provides an economic backbone for local communities. The industry currently supports youth employment in hospitality, benefits local artisans and provides resources for diocesan partnership initiatives.

The next major gathering at the Namugongo shrine is scheduled for June 3.