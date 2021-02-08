Suspected iron bar hitmen kill two in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two people have been killed by suspected iron bar hitmen in Kanyanya. Hadad Mubiru and Kato Hussein were killed on Saturday night in Kanyanya quarter zone, Kawempe division.

Godfrey Mwanje, a close friend to Mubiru says that Mubiru was killed while trying to save Kato from the attackers.

“It was around 11:00 pm when he went to the shop to get some food for the children but on his way back, he heard a person shouting for help. He ran to see what was happening but he was also hit on the head by the same people,” Mwanje said.

Francis Wanyama, a brother to Hussein said his brother was attacked near Kampala Quality Kindergarten while returning from work. He says that the attackers stole the deceased phone and 1 million Shillings.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire said police are still waiting for a post-mortem report to understand the exact cause of Mubiru’s death. Earlier reports had indicated that Mubiru had been shot dead.

“It is not true that he had bullet injuries. The body was taken to the mortuary as police are waiting for a post-mortem report to understand what caused his death,” said Owoyesigyire.

Several criminal gangs have previously operated in various parts of Kampala and the suburbs. They include among others the Kifeesi boys who were operating in Kampala Metropolitan areas, Kasolo boys, Happy street and Naguru arrow boys.

Most of the gangs operate in slums targeting innocent people returning from work.

******

URN