Suspected homosexual granted bond after 13 days in police custody

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Mukono have released on bond Moses Kasiita, a resident of Ntaawo in Mukono Municipality, Mukono District, who had been in police custody for 13 days on accusations of having sexual intercourse with another man. Kasiita was arrested on April 22, 2023, and has since then been detained at Mukono police division without arraignment before courts of law.

The victim, Isma Kaweesa, 25, also a resident at Ntawo, reported Kasiita for sexually assaulting him on eid night. A week before the eid day, Kaweesa left his home after a disagreement with his wife and started staying at Kasiita’s place, whom he treated as a friend and owed much respect as a father figure.

The two went out to enjoy some beers in a bar on the eid evening and returned home before midnight. Kasiita requested Kaweesa to sleep on his bed since it was already prepared, and after eating a glass of juice and a banana, Kaweesa lost and regained consciousness the following day at 11 am. He had slept in his pants, but he woke up naked, feeling pain, and eventually pooped in his pants.

The doctor at Mukono General Hospital confirmed that Kaweesa had been sexually assaulted and advised him to report to the police for further medical examination and investigations. The medical form written by the doctor at Mukono general hospital indicates that the victim was put on post-exposure prophylaxis-PEP after he claimed that the suspect was HIV positive.

The investigating officer informed Kaweesa that the state attorney advised them to visit the scene of the crime, but they lacked transport to do so. Kaweesa is worried that the case may end up in a fraudulent manner and that he may miss out on justice.

URN has been unsuccessful in getting an official comment from the police regarding the progress of the investigations. It is important to note that Ugandan laws criminalize homosexuality and other acts against the order of nature. The country’s legislative assembly has approved the ‘Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023,’ which criminalizes such acts, and it is pending signature from the president to become law.

****

URN