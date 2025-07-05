Suspected goons arrested ahead of Museveni’s nomination

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security agencies in Kampala arrested a group of suspected gang members near the NRM offices ahead of President Museveni’s nominations.

A group of more than 10 individuals wearing NRM t-shirts attempting to access the Kyadondo NRM headquarters were intercepted by a joint security team, comprising police, military police, and SFC soldiers, near Nakasero Primary School.

The suspects, claiming to be NRM supporters, had blended in with crowds of NRM supporters gathered near Fairway Hotel to cheer President Museveni as he returned nomination papers t the NRM Electoral Commission.

Joshua Mwebaze, an NRM supporter said the young had began snatching phones from pedestrians. “One lady’s phone was taken, so we alerted the officers. They arrested some of the suspects, while others fled,’ Mwebaze explained.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Hassan Hiwumbire, Wandegeya Division Police Commander, vowed to prevent a repeat of last Saturday’s incident, where groups posing as NRM supporters robbed unsuspecting individuals.

“Yes, we made arrests near Nakasero and Mulago areas, but we’re still hunting any wrong elements who have bad intentions to rob people of their belongings. I don’t know the exact numbers because I’m still in the field, but we shall be giving out the details later in the day.” ASP Hassan Hiwumbire.

Last week, daylight robberies and assaults marred President Yoweri Museveni’s nomination form-picking day, with incidents reported in key city locations, including near the National Theater and UBC roundabout, along the route to the NRM headquarters at Kyadondo, where crowds had gathered to witness the President’s official nomination.

Victims of the robberies included pedestrians, boda boda riders, motorists, and street vendors, who were attacked and robbed of phones, wallets, and other belongings. Police used CCTV footage to track down the suspects, apprehending over 30 alleged thugs.

The suspects, a diverse group including students, mechanics, boda boda riders, and casual workers, were allegedly linked to the NRM party, with some having been previously seen participating in party mobilization and campaign events. They were remanded by Buganda Road Court and Law Development Center Court to Luzira Prison on robbery charges.

