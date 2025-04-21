Suspected cholera case reported in Kitgum on Easter Sunday

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Health officials in Kitgum District are on high alert following the registration of a suspected cholera case on Easter Sunday, raising fears of a possible outbreak.

According to Titus Komakech, the district surveillance focal person, a 10-year-old boy from Akwang Sub-county tested positive for cholera strain O1 using a Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT).

The child is currently receiving treatment at Kitgum General Hospital’s isolation unit. Komakech confirmed that a sample has been collected and will be transported to the Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL) in Kampala for further confirmation through a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.

Komakech noted that the case has prompted health authorities to heighten surveillance and response measures in the district. The District Health Team (DHT) is working closely with other stakeholders to investigate the source of the infection and implement control measures to contain the situation.

“In light of the suspected case, we are urging residents to take preventive measures seriously, especially during this rainy season,” Komakech said. “People should practice good hygiene, drink only safe water, and seek medical care immediately if they experience cholera symptoms.”

He emphasized the importance of maintaining sanitation standards and ensuring communities have access to safe water, adding that health teams will continue to monitor the situation closely. This marks the eighth suspected cholera case reported in Kitgum in 2025.

In February, seven suspected cases were recorded, with only one confirmed through PCR testing.

****

URN