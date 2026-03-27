SURVEY: Old Students, drug abuse major drivers of sports violence

Arua, Uganda | URN | A survey conducted by Decisive Research and Training Organization (DRTO) Limited on Secondary Schools Games and Sports Violence in Arua City has reported that the influence of old students and drug abuse among students are among the major drivers for violent cases registered every year during the secondary schools’ games and sports in Arua City.

The survey was conducted with main objectives to examine causes and effects of games and sports violence, as well as finding solutions. A total of 632 students, comprising of 53.8% female and 45.7% male, were interviewed from St. Joseph’s College Ombaci, Mvara Secondary School, Arua Public Secondary School, Soma Secondary School, St. Angelo Tarantino, St. Mary’s Ediofe Girls and Muni Girls Secondary School.

According to the city education and sports stakeholders, violence causes negative impact and demands interventions, especially this year before the secondary schools’ games and sports commence to prevent repeats of the previous cases.

The eader of the team that conducted the survey, Sunday Alioni, revealed that respondents cited the influence from former students who urge the current students to participate in violence in order to maintain their records for continuity, as well as use of drug substances like alcohol and opium leading to the cases of attacking opposite schools.

The survey report shows that some of the rival schools that commonly involve in violence experience this due to inheritance of the same from old students who previously participated.

Last year, the students of Mvara Secondary School and St. Joseph’s College Ombaci clashed during the inter-school games, and similar cases were registered in the previous years.

In most cases, students are seen drunk and out of school uniforms, moving while chanting and attacking each other in different spots of the town, while other attacks extend up to schools with revenge on either sides.

The Chairperson of Arua City Secondary Schools Headteachers Association, Rashid Anguyo, acknowledged that students sometimes get violent during the games period, hence engagements to prevent a repeat in this year’s games.

Anguzu also challenged the community members to play their part by protecting students while at home, especially during the games and sports period, against drug abuse which is identified as one of the drivers of violent cases.

Arua City Sports Officer, Like Muktar, observed that weak policies and the challenges in enforcement affects the regulation of students behaviours which would contribute towards prevent several violence cases by students during the games period.

However, the stakeholders regret that West Nile is dropping in games and sports performance as result of the regular violence experienced every year during as some players loose interest while others gear to participate.

Raymond Ombere, Arua City Education Officer, expressed disappointment and noted that some parents could discourage their children from participating in the games as record shows cases of violence reported every year. He called for the development of strategies to address the challenges ahead of this year’s games.

The survey report also revealed that another drivers of the violences in previous years were poor officiaton of games, an issue organisations confirmed is being addressed at referees weekly capacity building clinic.