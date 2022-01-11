Sudan’s sovereign council welcomes UN initiative to end political crisis

Khartoum, Sudan | Xinhua | Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council on Monday welcomed the United Nations (UN) initiative to facilitate a comprehensive dialogue among the Sudanese parties to end the ongoing political crisis in the country.

The council made its stand clear during a meeting held at the Republican Palace, chaired by the council’s Chairman Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the council said in a statement.

The council called for involving the African Union to support the initiative and contribute to the success of intra-Sudanese dialogue.

The council also stressed the need to speed up the formation of a caretaker government to fill in the executive void left by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s resignation on Jan. 2.

On Saturday, the UN launched an intra-Sudanese political process to end the crisis.

Volker Perthes, head of UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan, in consultation with Sudanese and international partners, formally launched the political process, which is aimed at supporting Sudanese stakeholders in agreeing on a way out of the current political crisis.

Sudan has been rocked by regular mass protests after the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25, 2021, and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.

*****

Xinhua