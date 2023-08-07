Sudan govt adjusts fuel prices

Khartoum, Sudan | Xinhua | The Sudanese government has announced an adjustment in fuel prices, the official SUNA news agency reported on Sunday.

The Sudanese Ministry of Energy and Petroleum instructed the fuel service stations to raise the price of gasoline to 630 Sudanese pounds (1.05 U.S. dollars) per liter from the previous 590 pounds, the report said.

The price of benzene per liter rose to 590 pounds from 582 pounds, it added.

The ministry said the amendment comes as part of its policy of reviewing fuel prices in line with the international prices of oil products. ■