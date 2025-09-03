Studio innovation and activism in art at Tadooba Gallery

The group show traverses themes of environment conservation and sustainability, Human rights abuse and parenthood while exploring the subject of studio innovation

ART | DOMINIC MUWANGUZI | As the norm is with the periodic Students’ Exhibitions at Tadooba gallery, this edition’s showcase continues to explore and celebrate studio competence and innovation, and freedom of expression of art students of Kyambogo University. The eight artists showcasing their multidisciplinary ar in the exhibition under the theme Open Expression traverse different topics of everyday life like heritage conservation, human rights abuse, parenthood and environment conservation and sustainability through recycling. It’s through the exploration of these themes that the artists are able to incite conservations on some of the intricate subjects of humanity’s social- cultural wellbeing, especially in the contemporary times but also underscore the role of visual arts as a tool for artistic expression where sometimes delicate or complex topic are confronted.

By working with the concept of the Cock, Mulegi Muzafaru, explores the often delicate but complex subject of single fatherhood. The Cock is a visual representation of the male figure in a home that nurtures and protects his children. In the paintings the artist depicts the rooster shielding the chicks as a gesture of love and compassion. Naturally, this is a role performed by the hen but the shift in roles symbolizes the absence of the mother in the life of the young birds. The powerful emotions which are embedded in these paintings are inspired by the artist’s personal experience of being raised and his siblings by a single father. By drawing on such intimate experiences, the artist is successful in constructing an authentic story on canvas that instigates awareness on the challenges of single parenthood, particularly among men. Often times, it is the women that are celebrated as single parents but rarely are men mentioned as heroes of this form of parenthood. It is through these paintings we’re reminded that there’re also single fathers who’re quietly struggling to raise children and therefore, need collective societal help by appreciating their sacrifices.

The subject of mental health continues to be a taboo topic in many communities across Uganda. Through Mwesigwa Wycliffe’s series of paintings in this exhibition, the artist incites awareness on this topic by depicting the different stages of depression and trauma which often many lead to tragic encounters. In one of the paintings, the artist depicts two child figures one in the foreground with a sad and depressed countenance, and another far right braving an adult’s heavy footstep dressed in green formal footwear. The symbolic meaning behind the child carrying the weight of the shoe and its wearer is a representation to the exploitation children endure as child labourers. Child labour is one of the reasons why many children are suffering with depression. Incidentally many of these victims are a product of broken homes where parents give least attention to children. As such, as the children seek refuge from the brokenness of their families, they ironically become prey to other forms of abuses like child labour where they are exploited. In another painting, the artist explores the severe stage of depression by portraying different facial expressions of victims of this illness behind a broken mirror. The broken glass mirror with distorted human faces symbolizes the destruction of the victim’s social, emotional and psychological wellbeing. The ploy of presenting a melancholy atmosphere in his paintings incites emotions of anguish and displeasure in the audience and by doing so, provokes them to reflect deeper on what should be done to curb the raise of mental health challenges in children the communities.

Outside the environ of delicate and complex subjects, Walusimbi Edward’s sculptural installation, Encroachment Reclaimed, depicting carpenter ants constructed from discarded motorcycle spare parts and fibre glass, explores the subject of recycling which is a popular topic in contemporary art. The artwork evokes the natural habitat of these insects that are notorious for encroaching on humans’ homes and furniture. Through this visual representation the artist interrogates the subject of coexistence where the outdoor sculptural installation symbolizes the transition from indoor conflict to outdoor harmony. Similarly, the artwork explores the concept of environment conservation and sustainability where the artist works with environmentally friendly material like fibre glass which has a long life span therefore reducing on waste.

This group showcase featuring eight second and third year students re-affirms the dedication and commitment of this creative space to skill the youth and promote artists through mentorship, research and regular group exhibitions. It is through such engagements guided by competent tutors that the young artists can realize the full potential of their creative practice at such an early stage of their careers.

The exhibition is showing now at Tadooba located at Nangwa-Butwalo Hill of Kampola- Jinja Highway, in Mukono district.