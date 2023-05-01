Stray monkeys invade Kapchorwa municipality

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Farmers in West Division in Kapchorwa Municipality are crying foul following an invasion of stray Monkeys that are ravaging their crops.

Nelson Mitingi, the LC 1 chairperson of Barawa cell, Barawa Ward in West division, said that the monkeys estimated to be between 30 to 50 in number invaded the area in December last year and have continued to destroy farms until today.

He revealed that the monkeys are uprooting crops like cassava, potatoes, and maize and destroying banana plantations.

According to Mitingi, the animals have destroyed an estimated 100 acres of crops in Kapteret, Kapenguria, and Barawa wards in the west division. He has appealed to Uganda Wild Life Authority to compensate the farmers whose crops were damaged by the monkeys.

Jan Musobo, a resident of Green Lodge cell revealed that most of the farmers now fear planting crops for fear of losing them to the Grey Cheeked Mangabey monkeys.

Tomas Malinga a resident of Kepnguria Ward and a victim said the rate at which, the monkeys are damaging crops exposes the community to hunger. He asks the responsible authorities to respond to the issue, saying that the wild animal risk being killed by the farmers.

Alfred Kamutya, the LC 3 Chairperson of the West division in Kapchorwa Municipality told the Uganda radio network that, they have informed UWA to expedite the process of transferring the animals to allow farmers to plant crops and save the plantations from Monkeys.

“We notified the UWA authorities from Mt. Elgon National Park but they haven’t yet responded and we are waiting,” he said. Fred Kizza, the Chief Warden of Mt. Elgon Conservation Area, says they were not aware, however, they are going to forge a way how to deal with the situation.

“It’s unfortunate that farmers are decrying the destruction of their farms with our animals but we are going to sort it out”. He said.

