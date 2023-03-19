Stray elephants destroy gardens in Kasese

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Stray elephants from Queen Elizabeth National Park have destroyed crops in Kyalanga village, Karusandara Sub County, Kasese district.

More than 20 acres of bananas, maize, and potatoes were destroyed. Farmers said the attacks by stray animals are compounding the food insecurity brought about by poor harvesting seasons.

Mugisha Aziz one of the affected farmers said that the elephants destroyed four acres of his potato and beans that were almost ready for harvesting. He faults Uganda Wildlife Authority-UWA for failing to extend the electric fence to their area despite the numerous promises.

Posiono Tumwebaze, another farmer said that the three acres of banana plantation have his source of income and cover the bank loan acquired to improve his farming. He noted that the problem of elephant attacks has been rampant.

Margret Tuhaise said that her family is spending sleepless nights guarding their gardens at the risk of being attacked. She adds that most farmers in the affected areas have been forced to harvest their crops prematurely due to the persistent invasion and destruction by stray animals.

The Kasese LCV Vice Chairperson Ham Naywera said the continued raid of wild animals on people’s gardens is due to limited manpower to effectively manage the parks’ boundaries. He noted the district will make a report that will be shared with relevant authorities for action.

John Makombi, the Director in Charge of Conservation at UWA had earlier said that they will continue extending the electric fence to all areas that are not yet covered as an effort to control human-wildlife conflict.

