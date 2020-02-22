Strangers charged for attacking Parliament, sent to Luzira

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The two activists who attacked parliament on Wednesday have been remanded to Luzira prison.

The strangers, later identified as Darfala Ssenjako and Charles Mutaasa Kafeero jumped into the Chamber from the public gallery and disrupted parliament business as MPs debated a ministerial statement on the Land Information Systems Conference.

The two, upon jumping into the chamber, started shouting claiming that corruption stems from Parliament and that the House did not have the moral authority to debate or say anything against the vice. In the process, legislators started scampering for their safety.

They were later arrested by the police and Sergeant-At-Arms and escorted out of the Chamber to the Central Police Station. Although no one was hurt in the incident, a glass covers of one of the fluorescent lights was damaged as the strangers jumped into the Chamber, a noise that had been mistaken for gunshots.

The two who are believed to be members of the Red Top Brigade, a group opposed to President Museveni’s rule appeared before the City Hall Grade One Magistrates Court this afternoon where they were charged with malicious damage to property and criminal trespass.

Magistrate Fatuma Nabirye remanded them to Luzira Prison until February 25, 2020.

The Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act makes it an offence for any person to create any disturbance which interrupts parliamentary proceedings.

