Stephen Kiprotich third best at Hamburg Marathon

TOP 6 Hamburg

▶ 1 Tadu Abate ETH 2:08:26 (est Prize) 💶25k Euro

▶ 2 Ayele Abshero ETH 2:08:27 💶 15k Euro

▶ 3 Stephen Kiprotich UGA 2:08:32 💶 10k Euro

▶ 4 Jiksa Tolosa ETH 2:08:52 💶 5k Euro

▶ 5 Lucas Rotich KEN 2:09:48 💶 3k Euro

▶ 6 Robert Chemonges UGA 2:10:00 💶 1k Euro

▶ 8th Toroitich Linet 2:32:05

Uganda’s former World and Olympic Champion Stephen Kiprotich showed he is still a key performer on the big stage, with a superb 3rd place finish in the Haspa Hamburg International Marathon Sunday morning.

Kiprotich led for stretches, but he failed to break away from the chasing pack. Ethiopia’s Tadu Abate in 2:08:26 won eventually, with countryman Ayele Abshero edging out Kiprotich for second.

It is his 3rd straight top 10 finish in the event, at which he was 5th in 2017 and second last year.

Kiprotich, 30, has won two major global titles but victory in a big city marathon is still missing so far in his running portfolio. He however did win the Enschede marathon in 2011 with 2:07:20, before his 2012 Olympic and 2013 World Championship victories.

The elite runners, including Kiprotich, will share 300,000 Euros (Sh1.16 billion). Marathons are long-distance running races with an official distance of 42.195 kilometres, usually run as a road race.

Kipchoge wins men’s London Marathon

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge won the men’s London Marathon on Sunday in a time of two hours two minutes and 37 seconds — the second fastest time for any marathon.

Only Olympic champion Kipchoge himself has gone quicker over the distance with 2:01:39 in Berlin last year.

Sunday’s victory gave him a record fourth win in London.

The 34-year-old, whose previous London triumphs came in the 2015, 2016 and 2018 editions, was in imperious form as he broke clear of Ethiopia’s Mosinet Geremew and Mule Wasihun, second and third respectively.

Britain’s Mo Farah, whose build-u[p to race day was overshadowed by an extraordinary row with distance great Haile Gebrselassie over an alleged robbery in the hotel owned by the retired Ethiopian, could not cope with the pace as he finished in fifth place.