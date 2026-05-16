Starlink enters Ugandan telcom market

President Museveni witnesses signing of the Starlink licence agreement, marking entry into Uganda’s telecom sector

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding and operational licence agreement between the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) and Starlink.

The event, at State House, Entebbe on Friday, marks a key milestone that clears the way for the commencement of Starlink operations in Uganda.

The agreement was signed by the Executive Director of UCC George William Nyombi Thembo, together with representatives of Starlink/SpaceX led by Ryan Goodnight, as part of the regulatory process to establish a formal operating framework in Uganda.

President Museveni said he was pleased to witness the signing, describing it as an important step in strengthening Uganda’s ICT and connectivity landscape.

“Our interest remains security, revenue assurance, and ensuring proper accountability within the telecommunications sector so that we clearly know what is happening with telecom companies and who the customers are,” President Museveni said.

Following the signing, UCC issued the necessary certification to guide Starlink’s operational rollout, including requirements for compliance with national regulatory standards.

The licensing framework provides for the establishment of a national gateway, a physical point of presence in Uganda, and an operational office with technical and legal support staff to ensure effective service delivery and oversight.

During the ceremony, Thembo officially handed over the operational certificate to Starlink representatives, marking a major milestone in the company’s planned entry into Uganda’s internet and telecommunications market.

On his part, Goodnight described the agreement as a significant step towards expanding affordable internet access in Uganda.

“It is a great honour to be here in this beautiful country. We are incredibly excited that we are forging this cooperation and bringing this network here,” Goodnight said.

“We believe this partnership will lower internet costs and enable more people to join the digital economy. We are ready to comply with Uganda’s laws and work closely with the government and UCC to ensure successful implementation,” he added.

He further revealed that Starlink intends to support sectors such as education and health by donating internet connectivity devices to selected facilities across the country.

“I am excited to see the impact this project will make. We believe it will have an excellent impact, especially if we work together with the ministries of Education and Health,” Goodnight noted.

The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Aminah Zawedde, said the licence agreement followed extensive engagements between the government and Starlink officials to ensure compliance with Uganda’s regulatory framework.

“We are witnessing the signing of the provisional licence for Starlink after agreeing on the terms and features of the licence,” Dr. Zawedde said.

She explained that under the agreement, Starlink will be required to deploy a national gateway with a physical point of presence in Uganda, ensure that all devices activated in the country are properly registered, and maintain an operational office in Uganda with critical technical, legal and support staff.

Dr Zawedde noted that the agreement demonstrates Uganda’s commitment to expanding digital connectivity while safeguarding national interests and strengthening regulation within the telecommunications sector.

The event was also attended by Robie Kakonge, the Ambassador of Uganda to the United States, among other officials.