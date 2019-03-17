Stanbic’s 2019 national schools championship      

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Stanbic bank has launched the 4th edition of its National Schools Championship under the theme ‘empowering the job creators of tomorrow.”

The annual competition, according to officials, seeks to equip secondary school students with business and enterprise skills in a bid to nurture entrepreneurship, creativity and long term business thinking.

The Bank’s Chairman, Japheth Katto said the championship would respond to the need for reducing youth unemployment which is a serious problem in Uganda and beyond. “It is imperative that we ensure this young population is participating productively for the good of our country’s economy,” Katto said. Available data indicates that youth unemployment rate in Uganda rose from 2.7% in 2013 to 2.9% in 2017.

This year, the bank’s target is to reach 72 schools from across the country’s four regions compared to last year’s 60.