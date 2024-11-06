St Anthony’s hospital fundraiser postponed after it coincides with President Museveni visit to Bukedi

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | This weekend’s grand fundraising dinner in support of the renovation of St Anthony’s Hospital in Tororo has been postponed, after organizers realized all MPs from Tororo Archdiocese would be engaged in a presidential tour of Bukedi district. Parliament Speaker Anita Annet Among and Archbishop Dr. Emmanuel Obbo were supposed to grace the now postponed fundraising dinner at Rivonia Suites in Mbuya.

“It has been brought to our attention that H.E The President will be visiting Bukedi sub region from 8th -10th November, 2024. This implies that all political and technical leaders from the region will accompany the president. Due to this coincidence, it has been found fit to postpone the fundraising dinner to allow for the participation of all our leaders in the fundraising event when we finally hold it,” said Dr Henry Nakalet Opolot, chairperson Tororo Archdiocese Development Association of the Laity (TADAL), in a brief statement Wednesday morning.

He added that “TADAL Leadership is in consultation with the Rt. Hon. Speaker and His Grace the Archbishop, to determine the most suitable future date that will be communicated as soon as possible. We regret any inconveniences this postponement may cause.”

He however announced that the Archbishop’s pastoral visit to Kampala will proceed on Sunday, 10th November, 2024 as planned. “Let us prepare to warmly welcome the Archbishop in big numbers,” he said.

The Tororo Archdiocese Development Association of the Laity (TADAL) was founded with a mission to unite and strengthen the spiritual, moral, and social well-being of Christians originating from Tororo Archdiocese, especially those living outside its boundaries.

RELATED STORIES AND VIDEOS

🟡🟡 CLICK HERE>>>TO CONTRIBUTE TO REHABILITATING ST ANTHONY OR BUY A TICKET

🔴🔴 CLICK HERE>>> TO JOIN FUNDRAISING WHATSAPP GROUP

******

TADAL TOP LEADERS

Dr Henry Nakalet Opolot (PhD)- Chairperson

Counsel Charles Okoth Owor – Vice Chairperson

Rev. Fr. Philip Odii – Chaplain

John Oridi- Secretary General

Lilian Christine Akirapa- Treasurer

.