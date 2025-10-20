Sseruwo wins October Monthly Tee

Entebbe, Uganda | Phillip Corry | Mulungi Sseruwo, returned to the club house at Entebbe Club with the lowest score of 63 nett to claim the October MTN Monthly Tee on Saturday. The handicap 28 player beat a field of 188 men and ladies golfers at East Africa’s oldest golf facility.

Civil Aviation Authority of Uganda golfer Joseph Adrapi, playing off handicap 6, claimed the Men’s Group A category with 71 nett.

His work mate Collins Aritua, playing off a handicap of 10, was victorious in Group B with a score of 63 nett.

Equity Bank, who are new co-sponsors at Entebbe Club, had a group of golfers who had a round of golf on the 18-hole course as they joined a number of sponsors at Entebbe Club.

Jamil Maningi, was the best golfer in Group C with a 67 nett and playing off a handicap of 23.

Rukia Nalwoga, was the best lady golfer in Group A with 69 nett.

Peace Helen, who is ranked 2 in the Ladies Order of Merit claimed Group B with 66 nett on countback

The seniors and guest winners were Richard Mucunguzi 69 nett and Bryan Mbasa 58 nett respectively.

The monthly Tee is sponsored by MTN Uganda, Cfao Motors Uganda, Castle Lite Uganda, MTN Momo, WTW, Equity Bank

The race for MTN Monthly Tee Order of Merit intensified in both the Men’s and Ladies race.

Men’s race after 8 rounds

Saidi Kirarira 551 nett

Arthur Arinaitwe 553 nett

Ssubi Kiwanuka 571 nett

Ladies race after 8 rounds

Esther Aganyira 539 nett

Peace Helen 547 nett

Edith Wamalwa 562 nett