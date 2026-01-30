Sserunjogi retains Kawempe Division Mayoral seat in overwhelming victory

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Incumbent Kawempe Division Mayor and National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Emmanuel Sserunjogi has retained his seat with an overwhelming win, polling 23,715 votes.

Sserunjogi defeated his closest rival, Farouk Swimpo Bulime of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), who garnered 18,483 votes. Former Kawempe North Member of Parliament, Latif Ssebaggala Sengendo, running as an independent, came third with 5,866 votes, while independent candidate Eric Njakasi Katende garnered 1,898 votes.

Emmanuel Musoke of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) trailed with 347 votes. The results came after a tense standoff. Kampala Returning Officer Jennifer Kyobutungi had ordered the opening of sealed ballot boxes after a delay in declaring a winner, following claims of victory by both Sserunjogi and Bulime, which stalled the process.

URN