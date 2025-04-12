Ssaka bridge, town roads commissioned in Pallisa

Pallisa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has commissioned the Saaka bridge located along the Pallisa – Kaliro Road. The 4.5-kilometre bridge goes through the River Mpologoma.

The bridge and the town roads measuring 7.5 kilometers in Pallisa were constructed by Arab Contractors under the National Roads Development and Maintenance Programme (NRDMP), and were upgraded from gravel to bituminous standard.

The bridge was reconstructed following President Museveni’s directive after it had become a death trap. Last year, 28 people died after the River Mpologoma flooded. Minister for East African affairs, Rebecca Kadaga, who represented President Museveni at the commissioning, said that Saaka Bridge offers an opportunity to guarantee the safety of residents within Kaliro and those of Pallisa.

She also urged the residents to use the roads to increase their household income through agriculture and trade.

The State Minister for Works, Musa Ecweru, praised the contractor for meeting international standards.

Palisa LCV Chairperson Patrick Duchu welcomed the development but requested additional kilometers of tarmac roads to accommodate the town’s rapid growth.

Residents Sam Opio and Peter Odeke expressed gratitude for the improved town roads, citing their previous poor condition as a major challenge for travel and trade.

