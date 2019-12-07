Spouses of UPDF officers to receive development funds

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chief of Defense forces, Gen. David Muhoozi has revealed that the army has secured funds which will be distributed to spouses of UPDF soldiers.

While presiding over the end of year CDF party on Friday at the Jinja UPDF cantonment, Muhoozi says that 100 million shillings will be given to each UPDF division to boost incomes of the spouses.

He says that spouses support families in absence of soldiers who are always serving their countries in different capacities.

Muhoozi says that UPDF leadership is drafting out clear policies on how to directly release the funds to the rightful beneficiaries who will invest in profit-making projects and better their livelihoods.

Muhoozi adds that spouses are essential for career building and empowering them through small start-up enterprises is essential for family stability and community development.

Meanwhile Rebecca Mugume, the Ministry of Defence Principal Social Development officer in charge of soldiers’ families says that spouses’ enterprises have been lagging behind due to lack of financial support.

“The ministry has been supporting the spouses on a small budget but with this offer, the enterprises will have a bigger multiplier effect, and more of the soldiers’ families shall have a side income to support their everyday livelihoods,” she says.

