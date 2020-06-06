Spinal cord injury patients stranded after running out of assistive devices

Kabarole, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 90 patients of spinal cord injuries in Kabarole district are stranded after running out of assistive devices.

Under their umbrella, Spinal Injury Association Kabarole – SIAK, the patients say they have been rendered jobless and they can no longer afford buying the devices that include catheters and urine bags due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Association Chairperson Moses Kigambo says most of their members are now stuck in their homes and have contracted pressure sores and urinary tract infections.

One of the patients who only identified himself as Patrick discloses that since he sustained the spinal injury, he has been spending heavily on catheters but he is no longer able to buy them. He says he is currently reusing the old catheters that should have been disposed off and fears that he might contract diseases soon.

Kigambo says they need 540 sets of catheters with urine bags, sanitizers, gloves among other items that require Shillings 4.3 million. Kigambo however says that their efforts to get assistance from Kabarole district authorities have failed to yield results.

He says when they wrote to Solom Asiimwe, the Kabarole District Health Officer, he acknowledged that they were indeed chronically ill and needed urgent attention. However he said the health department was unable to help.

Kigambo says they also wrote a joint letter to the Director of Fort Portal Regional Referral hospital, Dr. Alex Adeku, requesting for assistance but he said that what they have in stock is too little compared to their demand.

Kigambo says they now don’t have any option and are calling upon well-wishers to help them.

Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Senior Public Relations Officer Ministry of Health said the ministry can only intervene after getting written communication from health officials in the district.

URN