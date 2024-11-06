Speaker suspends MPs Akol, Zaake and 10 others after fight

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Chaos erupted in Parliament on Wednesday as Kilak North MP Anthony Akol clashed with Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake. This was during the House’s reconvening to debate the controversial National Coffee Amendment Bill 2024.

The chaos started after Akol took over Zaake’s seat to make a point of order on the floor. When Zaake returned to take up his seat, he found Akol occupying it and tried to push him off.

In a video circulating on social media, Akol responded by punching Zaake several times until he fell to the floor.

Earlier, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among evoked Rule 9 and declared a free sitting, given the huge number of MPs in the Chambers.

Following the chaos, Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among was seen hastily taken out of the chambers by her security detail.

Before the Chaos, Francis Zaake had informed the Speaker that a security operative had entered the chambers with a gun. Among directed the sergeant at arms to search the operative, but no gun was found.

At the time of filing this report, the house had resumed and MPs are moving to consider the Uganda National Roads Authority (Repeal) Bill, 2024, and mainstream its functions to the Ministry of Works and Transport.

The Speaker also suspended 12 MPs. They are Akol, Farncis Zaake, Frank Kabuye, Derrick Nyeko, Susan Mugabi, Charles Tebandeke, Ronald Kanyike and Shamim Malende.

Others are Aloyius Mukasa, Wakayima Musoke, Asinansi Nyakato and Isaiah Ssasaga.

In the morning, there was heavy deployment at Parliament as Opposition Members of Parliament mobilized to block the third reading of the Coffee Bill.

Members of Parliament, staff and visitors accessing parliament at the main gate and eastern gates opposite the National Theater were being screened thoroughly before they were allowed in.

Deployment was also around the Nile Avenue roundabout, the National Theatre and the main gate of Parliament.

